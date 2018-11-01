Martina Rafferty appointed new General Manager of Waterfront Hotel

The Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe this week announced the appointment of Martina Rafferty as their new General Manager.

Managing Director of the hotel, Kevin Boyle, speaking from his home in Chicago said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Martina has accepted my offer to become our new General Manager.

“She has led the Waterfront Hotel’s sales and marketing campaign for 18 months now and under her leadership we have seen a dramatic increase in our room occupancy, with her guidance and expertise pivotal in securing our 4 star status in October 2017.

“I am convinced of her ability to lead our hotel onwards and upwards and am genuinely excited about our future.”

Martina has over 20 years experience with some of the leading hotels of the world. She has worked as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, and closer to home in such prestigious 5-star hotels as The Merrion in Dublin and the world famous Ashford Castle in Mayo.

A local Irish speaker, Martina is passionate about her home county of Donegal and of the hospitality industry.

“It's wonderful to be given the opportunity to lead such a great team at such a wonderful property as The Waterfront. We have a fantastic product and an incredible location, I am convinced this hotel has a very bright future. Watch this space," said Martina this week.