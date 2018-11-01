Former Donegal priest to be sentenced on Friday

A former Donegal priest who had “simulated sex” with a young girl as he drove her to Dublin in his car, will be sentenced tomorrow morning (Friday) at Donegal Town Circuit Court.

Donegal Town Circuit Court was told by State Prosecutor Patricia McLaughlin that 83-year-old Con Cunningham, Glen Road, Carrick kissed the girl, put his tongue down her throat and pushed her head down to his private parts while they were both clothed, as he sexually assaulted her in his car on a trip to Dublin in the mid-1970s.

The then Fr Cunningham had begun the abuse by initially sitting her on his knee and tickling her in front of her mother who was happy with the attention the girl was getting.

It later progressed to rubbing her breasts and getting on top of her in his car while both were clothed while making grunting noises and it was clear he was satisfying himself, the victim said.

Con Cunningham pictured at Donegal Circuit Court. PICTURE: North West Newspix



Cunningham pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault against the female on dates between January 1, 1976 and December 31, 1976 at a location in Donegal.

The defendant also pleading guilty to a similar third count that occurred at an unknown location between Donegal and Dublin on dates between January 1, 1976 and June 30, 1977.

The State entered a nolle prosequi on two other counts on the indictment, the court heard.

Very friendly

The court heard the defendant was very friendly with the girl’s family and very much involved in sports.

And he made sure she was the last person to be dropped off when the girl was coming back from sports events.

The defendant became “angry” when his victim would wear jeans to avoid his attentions, the court was told. He was touching her private parts outside her jeans.

The court was told that the first the victim knew that she was going on a trip to Dublin with the priest between January 1976 and June 1977, was when her mother told her.

Her mother had told Fr Cunningham that the girl was a good Catholic and when the young girl objected (to going in his car), her mother slapped her.

The girl had to be dragged away as she clung on to her dad and Fr Cunningham said she “would pay for that”.

The defendant then stopped the car a number of times and sexually assaulted her. The court was told that after the trip to Dublin the girl was determined to get away from Fr Cunningham.

She began to watch for his arrival and she went away from the house.

On another occasion she saw the defendant with her younger sister on his knee and she roared for him to stop, but her mother beat her.

She told two ex-boyfriends, her husband on the day he proposed to her, and counsellors about the abuse.

The victim made a statement of complaint on January 2, 2013.

The defendant initially denied the allegations saying “the whole thing was crazy and there was not an iota of truth in it”

Defence counsel Peter Nolan BL said that “apart from this appalling matter he was held in very high esteem by his parishioners”.

He handed in a number of references and testimonials which showed “Fr Cunningham to be an exemplary priest”.

The counsel said the defendant found his actions unexplainable and struggled to find the words as to why he did those things.

40 years

It was something that happened over 40 years ago and he put it to the back of his head through “shame and guilt” the court heard.

But he had come to terms with his betrayal of trust.

A Probation Report had assessed him as being at a low risk of re-offending.

He was now on a Sex Offenders Register and was ashamed of his own behaviour. The defendant was now a “lonely figure without a purpose in life”.

Mr. Nolan asked the court to take into consideration the lapse of time, the defendant’s age and his mental state.

The ex-priest understood that what he did was “vile and wrong” and has “remorse for the fact that he ruined this girl’s life”.

It was a total and utter breach of trust taking advantage of a child and he fully accepted that fact, the court heard.

Mr. Nolan added that the defendant “unreservedly apologised for the hurt and damage he caused and the ongoing damage he caused for his wrong-doing and for what happened to this unfortunate girl.

“His actions are inexcusable”.