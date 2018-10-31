LUH ranks as third most overcrowded hospital this month

Letterkenny University Hospital has featured in the top five of the most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland over the last month, according a statement from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation INMO).

This year has seen the worst October on record for hospital overcrowding, with 9,055 admitted patients forced to wait on trolleys and chairs for beds nationwide.

Letterkenny has been ranked third on the list with University Hospital Galway and Cork University Hospital ranking ahead on the critical list.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha has said that current health service simply does not have the capacity to cope and extra beds and nurses are needed: “ The government accept that we need additional beds, but we do not have a plan to tackle this daily problem.”