Three witches, a vampire and a German girl move to Donegal

Three witches, a vampire and a child leave Transylvania and move to Donegal where they want to remain incognito before all hell breaks loose, this is the background to a new book penned by Colm Ferriter.

The father-of-five had aspirations of writing but found it difficult to find the time, until recently.

His new book, has not been given a name, but has an umlaut with two skulls where the dots on the German symbol are on the cover of the book by way of identification.

Laghey native

The book is based on the life of a young German girl and is due on bookshelves in his native home of Laghey and Gaoth Dobhair this week and is without a doubt a spooktacular treat for children ahead of the Hallowe'en season.

However, the book makes a great read all year around for children, filled with fantasy characters, fun, laughter and much, much more.

Colm is exceptionally well-known throughout the region due to his Irish-language show on Highland Radio.

He said: “I did put a drama together for Féile Scoil Dramaíchta which was based on the bare-bones of this story.

“It failed miserably but the children had a great time doing it and that is what it really is all about,” he said.

Colm is a teacher and spends his days in the National School in Dore which he enjoys immensely.

“It's a great school. I enjoy working there,” he said.

Donegal - an inspiration

Much of the fantasy novel is based on places in Donegal. The places are some distance apart in terms of geography but greatly helped Colm obtain structures and buildings to place in the book that would fire the imagination of the children who will read the book.

“This is the story of a wee German girl who together with a family of witches and a vampire move to Donegal due to the rise in tourism in their native Transylvania,” he said.

The group move to an island in Donegal where the witches are convinced that they have placed a spell on the weather because it rains all the time.

The witches develop a love of bingo and go to untold trouble to lessen the number of people attending the event in order to increase their chances of winning.

There are adventures go léor as they go about gathering their potions and they even give rise to a local garda paying them a visit to see what is going on in their home. The book is certain to make your little ones smile.