Bonfire warning issued for business owners in Donegal

Members of the public are being urged not to organise bonfires this Hallowe’en and Donegal County Council has confirmed they are monitoring locations where waste materials are often supplied by businesses for bonfires.

Last year fire crews in Donegal were called out to deal with eight separate incidents at bonfires on Hallowe’en night.

Figures released to the DPP/Democrat revealed there were 12 reported incidents in Donegal between the hours of 6pm on October 31 and 3am on November 1.

Eight of the call-outs were to bonfires and two of the call-outs related to car fires.

Warning

And while there were no reported incidents relating to fireworks, a senior fire officer in Donegal has warned of the extreme dangers of using them.

Dermot Brady, Acting Chief Fire Officer with Donegal Fire Service said illegal fireworks may not be manufactured to the appropriate safety standards and can ignite prematurely, causing serious injury to the user or to others in the vicinity. “It is illegal to possess fireworks in Ireland even if they have been legally purchased outside the country,” he added.

Meanwhile Suzanne Bogan, Waste Awareness Officer with Donegal County Council said the council is currently monitoring a number of bonfire locations.

“We are undertaking an audit of certain businesses to ensure that there is compliance under the relevant legislation and to ensure that waste materials are not supplied for burning on bonfires,” she said.