Charity founder says Donegal made the right decision in re-electing President Higgins

The people of Donegal made the right decision in re-electing President Michael D Higgins says the founder of the SpunOut.ie national youth organisation, which was founded in Ballyshannon.

Ruairí McKiernan, whose background is in youth and community work in Donegal, was appointed to the Council of State by President Higgins in 2012. Mr McKiernan said that there was no other candidate better suited to the role than Michael D Higgins and described Peter Casey’s policies as a “politics of fear”.

Championed the rights

“President Higgins has decades of public service achievement to his credit. He comes from a background of poverty and hardship and knows well the everyday struggles of people. He always championed the rights of the vulnerable against those who seek to divide and exploit and he's a powerful champion for decency during these dark times. His knowledge of the constitution is excellent and his statesmanship at an international level is world class. Add to that his understanding and passion for Irish history, heritage, language and culture and it’s clear as day that we chose the right person for the job,” he said.

The role of the President

Speaking about the interest attracted by other candidates McKiernan says he understands why some people made different choices but suggests some of this was based on a desire for political change that goes beyond the presidency.

“We need to remember that the role of the President of Ireland is an important one but it is limited in what it can achieve. Of course, we need to be ambitious for what our President can achieve but the role is very constrained by the constitution and that’s just a fact. It felt during the debates that some candidates were deliberately making unrealistic promises in order to grab media attention. In the case of Peter Casey, it’s clear he was going for the lowest common denominator, making cheap shots, stoking up fear, and engaging in smear tactics. You can see that now with how the families of the Stardust fire victims have accused him of exploiting their cause. He has brought some of the worst aspects of American politics back home with him and I think it’s worth thinking twice about whether we want that in our country.”

Desire for change

Mr McKiernan said that he also would like to see changes of our political system adding that he believes that these changes can be achieved through Dáil Éireann.

“I can see why so many people are disillusioned and frustrated by our politics and I share the desire to see a massive shake-up of the system. The main parties have failed to deliver on many of the fundamentals, including housing and health care, but I think we need to put our focus on where that can actually be changed, and that’s through Dáil Éireann.”

“I’m hoping people become more vocal in demanding change but that we don’t resort to the politics of fear and hate, including scapegoating minorities. If we want to start looking at the root causes of issues then let’s start by examining wealth inequality and the financial system. Last year the wealth of the world’s billionaires grew by 20% while many of us are struggling to get by. It’s time we started looking at where wealth is going instead of falling into the trap of punching down and blaming vulnerable groups for our problems. President Higgins has championed this view all his life and it is my hope that he continues to speak out in years to come while doing Ireland proud on the world stage.”