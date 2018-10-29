Spooktacular Hallowe’en fun day planned

In only a few days’ time, Letterkenny Main Street will come alive with entertainment, trick or treating, costumes galore and all things Halloween!

On Wednesday, October 31, the 2018 Letterkenny Halloween Fest will kick off from 12.30pm at the Market Centre.

Organised by ShopLK and Letterkenny CDP the Halloween Fest has grown evermore popular with locals and visitors alike.

Families and children adorned in their scariest costumes, will be treated to a fun filled day of scaretastic fancy dress competitions, spooktacular trick or treating around the shops, on-street entertainment, a Halloween parade and the addition of a new Treasure Trail!

Lots of shops on Main Street and beyond will take part in the Trick or Treat and Treasure Trail with treats for everyone.

You can get your family involved by dressing up and going in to Letterkenny to join in the fun and get your photo taken in the photo booth in Market Centre. For the young ones there is also face painting, family games and storytelling.

You can also register (for a small fee) to take part in the Fancy Dress Competition. From 1pm to 3.00pm the judges will be out and about to pick out the best costumes for all age groups.

To round off the afternoon before the prizes are announced everyone is invited to take part in the Halloween Parade at 4pm from McGettigan’s Hotel. Joined this year by dancers from Pinehill Studios the parade gets bigger and better each year with people of all ages in their wild and wonderful costumes taking part complete with garda escort.

The President of Letterkenny Chamber, Leonard Watson, said, “We’re delighted to see how popular the Letterkenny Halloween Fest has become.

“It is great to see families out in town for the day dressed up in their creative costumes.

“The event is growing each year with all areas of the town holding various activities making it a real community event. Letterkenny CDP are once again pulling out all the stops with their scream room and lots of fun activities. We look forward to once again seeing all the fabulous costumes on the day.”

Check out the ShopLK Facebook page for more updates on the fest.