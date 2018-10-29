Donegal poet debuts new folk song for RTÉ Radio Awards

On Thursday last RTÉ Radio One aired a new song titled ‘Lúireach Bhríde’ to celebrate the lives of women in Ireland and - in this landmark year for women’s rights - to honour the lived experiences of Irish foremothers.

Donegal Poet

The broadcast was part of the line-up for the inaugural RTÉ Radio One Folk Awards at Vicar Street in Dublin for which Donegal poet Annemarie Ni Churreáin was commissioned to create a new poem.

The Irish singing group Landless were invited to set this poem to music and esteemed filmmaker Tadhg O'Sullivan interpreted the work for a film piece which was also screened on the night.

For this project Ní Churreáin (pictured) revisited the pre-Christian stories associated with Brigid, commonly known in Ireland as a triple Goddess of poetry, healing and smithcraft. It is said that when Brigid’s outlawed son Ruadán died in battle, Brigid began to keen and this was the first time ever that keening was heard in this country.

“Despite her many reincarnations in Irish culture and beyond, Brigid remains a symbol of female power and strength, with the ability to express and transcend according to – and despite – the world around her,” Annemarie said.

“Today at the Brigid Well in Kildare, where this text was composed, the oaks are decorated with ribbons, pagan emblems, and infant cloths in memory of the Goddess.

“In creating this song I was very much inspired by the rituals of my Donegal grandmother Mary Thaidhg who followed many of the ancient Brigid traditions, including the tradition of leaving cloths outside on the night of Brigid’s Eve for blessing by the Goddess.

“A ‘lúireach’ (or a ‘lorica’) is a protective prayer or a ‘breastplate’. This poem is dedicated to the children of The Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home at Tuam, Galway”.



Best-selling Bloodroot

“Certainly I’d love to see the song performed in Donegal some day, though it is now belongs to the beautiful voices of Landless,” Annemarie added.

“ It was an honour to work with these four talented women, and to hear the story of Brigid in its pagan manifestation awakened into a contemporary landscape".

Ní Churreáin departs in November for a U.S. book tour with stop-offs at the Irish Arts Center in New York City and various university locations in New Mexico, North Carolina and Sanibel Island Florida.

At Florida Gulf Coast’s University Radio Station she will speak about the practice of writing, the arts, and the rich relationship in Ireland between poetry and song - including Donegal song.

She is the author of two books including the best-selling ‘Bloodroot’.

More information about her work can be found on www.doirepress.com