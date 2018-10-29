Official opening of shopping complex by Michael Murphy this Thursday

Sixty jobs have been created at the new Donegal Service Station which will be officially opened on Thursday by Donegal’s Michael Murphy, with a special Family Funday between 12-4pm.

The new centre includes Donegal’s first Supermac’s, Papa John’s and SuperSubs as well as a Londis, Top Oil and Bewley’s.

There will be face painting and balloon modelling as well games and giveaways during Thursday’s celebrations.

Overall, an estimated 110 jobs were supported through the construction and staffing of the complex at Drumlonagher, outside Donegal Town. It also includes a drive-thru facility, a retail convenience store, car and HGV fueling pumps.

The complex has already established itself as one of the most popular dining destinations in the county with many customers using it as their main stop off point when travelling throughout the county.

The owners of the Donegal Service Station, Ken and Dorothy Foley said the outlet is proving very popular.

“Our customers have told us that the wide variety of services provided in the outlet are a good addition to what is already available in the Donegal Town,” Ken said.

“We are delighted to be part of the Supermac’s family. The range of products on offer means that we can offer our customers a variety of choice on all our menus. With Supermac’s and Papa John’s there is something for everybody.”

Ken is a graduate of the City and Guilds course in Killybegs and originally hails from Strandhill in Co. Sligo. He and Dorothy have four children, Megan, Sinead, Mathew and Emily and started their first franchise in Ballina in 2002. “We were living in England before that where we ran a pub and we were serving food,” Ken said.

“It was always our intention to return home and when we saw an ad from Supermac’s offering franchise opportunities we jumped at it. We met with Pat McDonagh and opened the doors on our first Supermac’s in Ballina in 2002,”

They opened their second outlet on the Bundoran Road in Sligo seven years ago and it was there that Ken knew that there was a strong customer base in Donegal.

“We would have had a lot of Donegal customers pass through our doors over the years so we knew that there would be a strong demand there,” Ken said.

“We spoke with Pat and, as ever, he was very supportive. We are delighted to be the first Supermac’s outlet in Donegal and like all the Supermac’s outlets throughout the country it is important that we are part of the community here.

“The creation of 60 jobs is a part of that and having good staff and a good team around you is one of the key ingredients for success in a business like this.