Nirvana Restaurant in Ballyshannon celebrates on the double

The team at Nirvana Restaurant in Ballyshannon were in great form last weekend, and they had good reason to be happy.

The restaurant was celebrating one year in business which is a great milestone in itself but there was a second reason for excitement as Nirvana picked up a recent Yes Chef Award for their 'Front of House Team'.

Ita Doherty, Maurice McLaughlin and Paddy Cassidy enjoying the celebrations. PICTURES: THOMAS GALLAGHER

Eugene Gallagher and his fiancee Sharon Norris were joined by family and friends and regular customers for a wonderful night of food and celebrations and they were officially recognised and presented with their award by Shane Smith, Managing Director of Yes Chef Ireland Magazine who was warm in his praise for the restaurant and the staff.

A plaque marking their award was unveiled on the night.

The night was a great success, Eugene and Shane said they were hugely proud and thanked their customers for their support.

Mairead Gallagher, Theresa and PJ. Flanagan and Deobhra Ferguson