Casey dominates Sunday newspaper front pages

Presidential runner-up Peter Casey is the story of the day for most Sunday newspapers this morning and many of the front pages reflect the interest in the Donegal-based businessman.

A front page Sunday Independent story headlined: "Casey: I'll join Fianna Fail and be Taoiseach" likely to catch lots of attention.

That story goes on to say that Peter Casey intends "to join Fianna Fáil with a view to some day becoming Taoiseach". It adds: "The runner-up in the presidential election said he had his eye on leading the country" after gaining more than 20 per cent of the vote. The piece adds that Mr Casey now wants to "revitalise Fianna Fáil into a party that relates to the 'ordinary people of Ireland'."

The Irish Mail on Sunday runs with a main headline: "Don't Make A Winner Out Of a Loser" with a strap line attributed to Leo Varadkar stating "Taoiseach hits back at Casey". The story goes on to report on how the Taoiseach told the Irish Mail on Sunday that "Ireland shouldn't 'make a winner out of a loser' following Peter Casey's stunning second place finish".

The Sunday Business Post goes with this headline: "Higgins slays the Dragons, but Casey surge sparks debate and disquiet".

The Sunday Times offers this headline on its front page: "Higgins keeps crown but Casey rocks establishment".

The Sunday World carries an off lead story from actor Michael Collins headlined "Actor Collins slams Casey".