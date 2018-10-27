BLASPHEMY REFERENDUM
Donegal votes to remove the prohibition on blasphemy
Yes vote carried by 1,204 votes
Donegal has voted by just over 1,200 votes to remove the prohibition on blasphemy from the Constitution.
The referendum has been carried in Donegal with 20,312 in favour of the removal of the stipulation of blasphemy being a crime while 19.108 voted No - a gap of 1,204 votes.
The figures are as follows:
Total Electorate - 119,318
Total Valid Poll - 40,187
Spoiled Votes - 767
Valid Poll- 39,420
Yes - 20,312
No - 19,108
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on