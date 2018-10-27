Donegal votes to remove the prohibition on blasphemy

Donegal has voted by just over 1,200 votes to remove the prohibition on blasphemy from the Constitution.

The referendum has been carried in Donegal with 20,312 in favour of the removal of the stipulation of blasphemy being a crime while 19.108 voted No - a gap of 1,204 votes.

The figures are as follows:

Total Electorate - 119,318

Total Valid Poll - 40,187

Spoiled Votes - 767

Valid Poll- 39,420

Yes - 20,312

No - 19,108