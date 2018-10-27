Michael D. Higgins topped the poll in all 40 constituencies

Michael D. Higgins has been elected to serve as a second term as President of Ireland. Just before 8pm this evening the result of the election was confirmed, Mr Higgins securing 56% of the vote while Donegal-based Peter Casey finished in second place with 23.1% of the vote.

In his acceptance speech president-elect Higgins said he would be a president for all the people, those who voted for him and those who didn't.

Mr Higgins topped the poll in all 40 constituencies.

Presidential Election result:

1,473,900 valid votes

736,951 to win on 1st ballot

Michael D Higgins: 822,566 (56%)

Peter Casey: 342,727 (23.1%)

Sean Gallagher: 94,514 (6.4%)

Liadh Ni Riada 93,987 (6.3%)

Joan Freeman: 87,908 (6%)

Gavin Duffy: 32,198 (2.2%)