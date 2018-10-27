PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sligo/Leitrim also shows strong support for Higgins and Casey
In Sligo Leitrim Michael D. Higgins polled 20,601 (49.1%)
Voters in the Sligo Leitrim constituency, which includes a small part of Donegal south of Laghey have voted emphatically in favour of Michael D. Higgins who has taken 49.1% of the vote in the constituency.
Peter Casey has polled well here also, with 11,132 votes, or 26.5%.
The full result is as follows:
Electorate: 96,653
Turnout: 42,573 (44%)
Spoiled: 585
Michael D Higgins: 20,601 (49.1%)
Peter Casey: 11,132 (26.5%)
Seán Gallagher: 3,749 (8.9%)
Liadh Ní Riada: 3,172 (7.6%)
Joan Freeman: 2,475 (5.9%)
Gavin Duffy: 585 (1.4%)
