Sligo/Leitrim also shows strong support for Higgins and Casey

Voters in the Sligo Leitrim constituency, which includes a small part of Donegal south of Laghey have voted emphatically in favour of Michael D. Higgins who has taken 49.1% of the vote in the constituency.

Peter Casey has polled well here also, with 11,132 votes, or 26.5%.

The full result is as follows:

Electorate: 96,653

Turnout: 42,573 (44%)

Spoiled: 585

Michael D Higgins: 20,601 (49.1%)

Peter Casey: 11,132 (26.5%)

Seán Gallagher: 3,749 (8.9%)

Liadh Ní Riada: 3,172 (7.6%)

Joan Freeman: 2,475 (5.9%)

Gavin Duffy: 585 (1.4%)