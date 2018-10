The official first count for Donegal, announced by Returning Officer Geraldine O'Connor just after 4pm, is as follows:

Total Electorate: 119,318

Total Voted: 40,256

Spoiled votes: 734

Total Valid Poll: 39,522

Casey 12,952

Duffy 747

Freeman 2,563

Gallagher 3,684

Higgins 15,052

Ni Riada 4,524