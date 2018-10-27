For many this election was "a non-event" - Pat the Cope Gallagher

When asked why he thought the turnout in the presidential election was so low (33.7% in Donegal), veteran politician Pat the Cope Gallagher said he was not surprised by the low turnout because for many the election was "of no interest" and "it was a non-event" for many people.

He was replying to a question put to him by one of a handful of journalists at the Donegal count centre in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny. At the time, other than the counting staff and the journalists covering the count, there was no one else in the count centre, in itself an indication perhaps of the level of interest in the actual count.

No shortage of seats in the Aura Centre in Letterkenny for today's count Picture: Brian McDaid

Deputy Gallagher revealed that he was one of the first people at the centre this morning when doors opened to the public at 9am. He stayed for a while, but again, other than counters, the huge space was largely deserted,

He returned nearer mid day and commented that the outcome was "no surprise". He wondered too if the fact that Peter Casey's name was on top of the ballot paper might have got him a few extra votes: "I recall the late Neil T. Blaney saying that a name at the top of the paper was worth a few votes, but to be fair, Peter Casey has polled well - it may well be a vote for those disillusioned with politics or government, I don't want to take away from his vote, but whether that vote would translate in a general election, I very much doubt.

"I heard him say earlier today that he has not decided on his future plans, he may well run for president again, or for the Dáil, but he will find a general election very different, and if he runs in this constituency he won't get anything like the same percentage vote achieved today."

Pat the Cope Gallagher speaking to reporters at the count Picture: Brian McDaid

Asked his view on the success for Michael D. Higgins, he said he had a soft spot for his former lecturer in politics, adding that Mr Higgins had lectured him in politics in University College Galway in 1970.