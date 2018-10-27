Up to 100 spoiled votes in Donegal for journalist Gemma O'Doherty

Despite not being on the ballot paper, journalist Gemma O'Doherty attracted an estimated 100 spoiled votes in the Donegal constituency.

The Donegal Democrat understands that circa 100 of the spoiled votes scrutinised at the Aura Lesiure Centre in Letterkenny had Ms O'Doherty's name on them and a box to the right of her name which was ticked in her favour.

Prior to Friday's vote a campaign group in Donegal called on people to spoil their vote in the election and indicate their support for Gemma O’Doherty in so doing. They claimed the undemocratic selection process denied Ms. O’Doherty the opportunity to run for President.