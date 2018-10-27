Higgins to top the poll in Donegal

Based on limited tally figures available Michael D. Higgins will top the poll in Donegal with 38% of the vote while Peter Casey will come in second here, with 32% of the votes cast.

Votes are being scrutinised at the moment and count officials tell us that they feel they will have a first count by 4pm or sooner.

Figures for the other candidates here (again this is a very limited tally of no more than one third of the votes cast) are: Liadh Ni Riada 12%; Seán Gallagher 9%; Joan Freeman 2%; Gavin Duffy 2%.

There's a distinct lack of people here in the Aura - apart from journalists, camera crews and of course counting staff - with very few people coming in to the count. Oireachtas member Pat the Cope Gallagher was the first senior politician here, at 9am, and the place was quiet, he returned later, while Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin and more recently, Education Minister, Joe McHugh, have been here.

Minister McHugh paid tribute to Michael D. Higgins, as did Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher. Deputy McHugh said he had worked with Mr Higgins in the Department of Foreign Affairs and found him to be a "wonderful ambassador" for his country.

Commenting on Peter Casey's strong showing in the tally figures, he added: "His profile took off under controversial circumstances, it is a big vote and he has taken votes from would be Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin voters based on data I have heard elsewhere today."

Asked why the turnout was so low, he said part of that might be explained by the fact the incumbent was such a strong candidate and was "doing such a great job".

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, adding his congratulations to Michael D. Higgins, said he knew him very well, and in fact had him as a lecturer in politics while he studied in UCG (now NUIG Galway) in 1970.