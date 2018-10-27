Sinn Féin say they "don't fear" Casey if he wants to run in a general election in Donegal

Sinn Féin Finance spokesman Pearse Doherty TD says his party would have "no fear" of Peter Casey should the businessman decide to run in Donegal in the next general election.

In a hard hitting response to Casey's performance (tally figures in Donegal put his vote here at 32% while Higgins is at 38%), Deputy Doherty said Casey's tactics in the run up to the election were "straight out of the Trump playbook".

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat in the Aura Leisure Centre, where the Donegal consituency count is continuing, he said Peter Casey had enjoyed "wall-to-wall" media coverage in the five or six days prior to the presidential vote arising out of his controversial comments about Travellers and this was a key factor in pushing him into second place, behind Michael D. Higgins.

He said the main issue he had was that there was no "detailed analysis or scrutiny" of Peter Casey's comments and opinions in the final days of the election campaign.

He said this would not happen in a general election. "His views and claims were not properly teased out, for example he's in favour of joining NATO. What we want to know is what hospitals will he close here, what will he close to pay for many of the things he is in favour of doing.

"There was no scrutiny, his tactics were straight out of the Trump playbook and he was very tactical about what he said and when," he said.

"If he decides to run in a general election, it will be a very different story and we [in Sinn Féin] would have no fear of him running, he's well entitled to do so.

"It's often the nature of presidential elections that it becomes a two-horse race and once he got into that second spot, nothing was going to dislodge him from that place in the final days of the campaign. The trend usually is that two will break from the pack and that's what happened here," he said.

Deputy Doherty said Casey's vote was in part coming from people who were not happy with the establishment, people who saw him as an alternative. "There would have been people out there who wanted to give the government a metaphorical 'slap' and they thought that may have felt voting for Casey was the way to deliver that 'slap'."