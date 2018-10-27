Higgins moving ahead but strong support for Casey in Donegal

Counting at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny is moving steadily with close to 80 per cent of 246 boxes opened.

The focus here is on the strong showing of Peter Casey. Donegal based Casey who has a home in Inishowen, was matching the incumbent Michael D. Higgins stride for stride and in many boxes in Inishowen in particular, was ahead of Higgins.

There is a very limited tally here being conducted, so much so that some journalists have chipped in to assist. That tally is showing Michael D Higgins on 39%, Peter Casey 34%, Liada Ní Riada 10%, Sean Gallagher 8%, Joan Freeman 7%, Gavin Duffy 1.7%.

Officials running the count expect to have all votes verified by 1pm and the count proper will then get underway.

Two TDs, Pat the Cope Gallagher and Pearse Doherty are here at the count centre which apart from journalists and count staff, is very quiet.