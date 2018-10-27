Motorists urged to take care after heavy morning hail showers

Motorists are urged to take extreme care on the roads this morning after many parts of the county experienced heavy hail showers and early morning frost.

The main road from Ballyshannon to Donegal Town is particularly dangerous and drivers should take extra care here.

There were hail showers in the Letterkenny area as well this morning, and again road users should be vigilant.

Temperatures remain low this morning, but they will rise through the day.

The Met Éireann forecast is for a cold and windy day, with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy and of hail, with a risk of thunder, especially near coasts. Maximum temperatures 6 to 9 Celsius, in moderate to fresh northerly winds, strong and gusty in coastal areas.

COLUMN: 'It Occurs to Me' on road safety