Deaths in Donegal - October 26, Friday evening, 2018

Bridie Meehan, Leiter, Killybegs

The death has occured of Bridie Meehan, Leiter, Killybegs. Remains reposing at her residence from 8.30pm to 11pm on Friday, and from 11am to 11pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday at 1.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Eileen Igoe (née McBride) Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Eileen Igoe (née McBride) formerly of Knock Cross, Balbriggan, Dublin and Gola Island, Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, October 28 from 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Monday morning to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery.

Kathleen Peoples, Magherapaste, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Kathleen Peoples, Magherapaste, Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Her remains will repose at her home from 6pm today Friday, October 26.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, October 28 at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Lily McCrossan, 3 Caislean Court, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Lily McCrossan, 3 Caislean Court, Castlefinn.

Her remains are reposing at St Columba's Church Doneyloop from 4pm on Friday evening.

Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne Murphy (née Gillespie) 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Anne Murphy (née Gillespie), 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town and formerly of Carrick.

Pre-deceased by her husband Matthew. Mother of Maureen Neal, Meenacally, Donegal Town.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Enquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087 2706699.

Essie McGrenra, Carrick, Trentagh

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Essie McGrenra, Carrick, Trentagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan, at 12 noon on Saturday, October 27. Burial afterwards in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Mary McGonigle, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Mary McGonigle at her daughter’s residence, Beltra, Isle of Dough, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member or McFeely Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Family and friends time please from 11pm – 10.30am

John McFadden, Ballyconnelly, Ray, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McFadden, Ballyconnelly, Ray, Rathmullan.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Thursday afternoon, going to his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

