Sale of Ardara bank building to Credit Union is confirmed

The Ballyshannon & Killybegs Credit Union has confirmed it has bought the former Ulster Bank Building in Ardara.

The Donegal Democrat reported earlier this year that negotiations for the purchase had been underway for some time.

The sale will be a boost to the confidence of the economy of south west Donegal following the closure of the Ulster Bank branch in the town last year.

The proposed purchase of the bank by the Ballyshannon and Killybegs Credit Union was announced to members at its AGM earlier this year.

The Ardara branch of the credit union will be relocating to the old bank very soon.

In a statement the credit union said it looks forward to being the main financial provider to the community of Ardara and will be offering members a wide range of financial services, competitive loans, and savings as well a full suite of electronic and online services.

“We offer life savings, loan protection and death benefit insurance, all at no extra cost to the member and all with no fees or charges. The move is a big investment on behalf of the Ballyshannon & Killybegs Credit Union. It will benefit the surrounding community and the Credit Union as a whole.

“We are very excited for the development of the Ardara branch and heading into 2019 we will be developing products tailored specifically to our agricultural members needs. PLUS watch out for the return of our Special 6% Car Loan (6.17%APR).

“Membership is available to those who work and live in our common bond and all members of the family can join too. We are calling all employers in the area to contact us to see how the Credit Union can support and help your employees. “Since the merger of Ballyshannon & Killybegs credit unions in June 2016, we have grown our membership to over 13,300.” active members. We have launched a new website, a full suite of online services and mobile app.