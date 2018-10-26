Voter turn-out is low across the country and county for the Presidential election and blasphemy referendum.

119,318 people are registered to cast a vote in Donegal.

Voting took place across the county's island yesterday and turn-out was also low:

Twenty two per cent of the electorate cast their vote on Arranmore, eight people out of 23 cast their vote on Gola and 20 people out of 147 cast their vote on Tory.

People will have until 10pm this evening to cast their vote.

Incumbent Michael D Higgins is seeking re-election to Áras an Uachtaráin.

Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ni Riada and Independent Senator Joan Freeman are also on the ballot paper.

The three businessmen Peter Casey, Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy will also be options when people enter the polling booth.

Votes are also being cast in the referendum on blasphemy.

A Yes vote would mean deleting the reference to blasphemy in the constitution, allowing the Oireachtas to get rid of the criminal offence of blasphemy.

A no vote would leave the constitution.

Voters are advised to bring their voting card and official ID with them to the polling centres.