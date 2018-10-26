Department defends decision not to allocate roads funding to Donegal

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport has revealed that Donegal has an unclaimed amount of roads funding of approximately €3 million for storm damage repairs from last year.

The figures follow criticism of the department by politicians in Donegal at the news that the county has not been included in a round of additional allocations to local authorities announced this week.

The ‘Special Maintenance Grant’ of €15m is to assist in the repair of regional and local roads damaged by severe weather events.

In all, 25 local authorities around the country have been allocated funding, but Donegal County Council has not been included.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the Department said

Donegal sought storm damage monies in September 2017 following the severe weather event in August 2017.

“They received special funding of €1.6m in 2017 and €10m in 2018,” the spokesperson said.

“Donegal did not seek any further such monies in 2018.

“In any event, at the end of September 2018, Donegal still had an unclaimed amount of approximately €3m (from the €10m) for storm damage repairs. This amount is a multiple of the highest of the recent allocations (€1.1m) which were made.”

Meanwhile Minister for Education, Joe McHugh has announced €908,516 new funding for repairs and upgrades to roads and lanes leading to people’s homes across the county.



“This significant new funding package of €908,516 comes on top of €884,000 from earlier this year that went to fix 56 stretches of roads and laneways - that’s more than €1.7million in total,” Minister McHugh said.

“This kind of investment will make a big difference everyday of people’s lives.