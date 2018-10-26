WEATHER ALERT

Temperatures set to fall to minus three overnight in Donegal this weekend

Motorists urged to be cautious over long weekend

The people of Donegal are set to get their first real taste of winter this bank holiday weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to fall with temperatures dipping to minus three overnight in places.

A dusting of snow is also likely on higher ground in the region. 

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution as roads may be slippy over the course of the weekend.