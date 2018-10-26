Dungloe Student Eilish is first winner of Excellence in Organic Chemistry

A Queens University student from Dungloe has won the first 'Almac McKervey Award' for Excellence in Organic Chemistry.

The award, a commemoration to the life and work of one of Ireland's most distinguished scientists, Professor Tony McKervey, who passed away in June 2017, was made to Queen's University Belfast Medicinal Chemistry student, Eilish Bonner.

The award was initiated by Almac Group, the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisation.

Eilish, who is originally from Dungloe in County Donegal, was presented with the award by Dr Stephen Barr, Managing Director, Almac Sciences. She also received a £1,500 bursary towards her tuition fees and a 12 month placement with Almac to gain industry experience and mentorship.

Eilish commented: "I am delighted and honoured to accept this prestigious award - particularly in its first year. I have enjoyed my degree at Queen's thus far and am excited to be gaining hands on experience during my placement at Almac and working alongside so many chemistry experts.

“Professor McKervey was such an inspiration to students and I am humbled to receive an award in his name."

Professor McKervey was an esteemed academic and an industry expert, having received the ASTRA Award of the Royal Dublin Society in 1986 and the Boyle-Higgins Gold Medal of the Institute of Chemistry of Ireland in 1993. He also authored over 270 published research papers in world-renowned journals.

Dr Barr said: "We chose to name an award after our esteemed colleague and friend, Tony, as a fitting tribute to someone whose leadership, exemplary work ethic and kind demeanour inspired many of us during his long service with Almac.

"It is lovely to see an outstanding student like Eilish be recognised for her achievements through the generosity of this award, given in the honour of one of our most renowned graduates in the sciences. The stars of the past are helping to shine a light on the stars of the future,” commented Professor Mark Price, Pro-vice Chancellor for the Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences.