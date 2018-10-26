Donegal Decides: Voting begins in Presidential Election and Blasphemy Referendum

Voters in Donegal are going to the polls across Donegal this Friday morning in the presidential election and constitutional referendum.

In the Donegal constituency 119,318 people are registered to vote with a further 4,000 or so Donegal voters registered to vote in Sligo-Leitrim.

Voting on Donegal’s island took place on Thursday while polling stations will be open today from 7am to 10pm.

The referendum is on the Thirty-seventh Amendment of the Constitution (Repeal of offence of publication or utterance of blasphemous matter) Bill 2018.

The counting of ballot papers for Donegal Constituency will begin at 9am sharp at The Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny on Saturday.

A low turnout is expected as turnouts at Irish presidential elections are lower than general election turnouts.

Voters are advised that ballot papers for the presidential election are white in colour and will feature the name and photo of each of the six candidates which should be numbered in order of preference.

The six candidates in the presidential election are Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, Sean Gallagher, the incumbent Michael D Higgins and Liadh Ni Riada.

The ballot papers for the blasphemy referendum are green in colour with voters being asked clearly indicate their preference by marking the ‘yes’ or ‘no’ box.

In terms of this, voters are being asked whether to remove or retain Article 40.6 of the Constitution which makes blasphemy an offence.

There is no obligation on people to cast votes in both the presidential election and referendum and they are free to vote in just one if they wish.