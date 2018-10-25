Business networking event held in Gaoth Dobhair

Údarás na Gaeltachta partnered with Donegal Women in Business Network to organise a special business networking event on Wednesday in gteic @Gaoth Dobhair.

Topics covered on the day included the Irish diaspora returning home to set up business, what it’s like balancing home life and a business, and the challenges faced when setting up a business.

Anna Ní Ghallachair, Chairperson of Údarás na Gaeltachta, gave the opening address and Sinéad Ní Fhátharta, Enterprise and Employment Manager Údarás na Gaeltachta spoke of supports available to businesses and female entrepreneurs.

“Údarás organised this event in partnership with Donegal Women in Business in order to inspire and encourage female entrepreneurship, particularly in the Gaeltacht," Sinéad explained.

"This event gave potential entrepreneurs the opportunity to hear from experienced women in business and to learn of the supports that are available in the Gaeltacht. This was our first collaborative event with Donegal Women in Business and we look forward to further collaborations in the future.”

Other guest speakers included Deirdre McGlone manager in Harvey's Point Hotel, Carolynne Harrison, general manager of the Shandon Hotel, Evelyn Cagney who set up her marketing and design business Pet Lamb Designs, Evelyn McGlynn who started her own marketing business Evelyn McMarketing, and Laura Gallagher - Shopify expert, LG Global Marketing.