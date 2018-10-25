Donegal school faces structural assessment inspections

A Donegal school is one of over forty schools built by Western Building Systems that face structural assessment inspections over the coming days.

Letterkenny Educate Together National School is to be examined by independent teams and Department of Education officials over the next week.

The school only opened last year.

Three school buildings in Dublin have closed so far while inspections are due to take place on the remainder of schools between now and the resumption of school after the mid-term break.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke’s National School were forced to close this week and a section of Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan was partially closed.

Independent TD for Donegal Thomas Pringle today raised concerns regarding Letterkenny Educate Together NS when it was revealed that the Donegal school will be one of 42 school buildings built by Western Building Systems set to face structural assessment inspections in the coming days and weeks.

“I have spoken to some parents who have children in the school and who are understandably concerned of the news that the school will have to undergo an inspection. While there are no indications of safety concerns at the minute we won’t know until the inspection is carried out,” he said.



“During Leaders’ Questions today in the Dáil I confronted the Tánaiste on this unfolding scandal and who informed me that three contract teams have been established to undertake the inspections and in Letterkenny’s case they will get notification of a day and a time of when the inspections will take place.



“I urged the Minister to ensure that their new communications team will directly inform the Principal and the Board of Management of Letterkenny Educate Together of any new information that comes in.



“Furthermore, it is important that the Minister for Education does not place the burden of responsibility on the shoulders of Principals and Board of Managements to secure alternative accommodation as they played no hand, act or part in the construction of the school.”