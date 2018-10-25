What type of hairbrush is suitable for you?

This week I would like to talk about brushes.

Most of you will have one or two brushes and as far as I can see (with my friends), the brushes are looking very old and often not appropriate for the kind of look you are trying to achieve.

I will list out the type of brush and explain what they are specifically for.

The Original Denman

This is a half moon shaped brush with a red rubber base.

This brush is ideal for straight hair or if you are trying to achieve straight hair. It is not for long hair. It can be used to refresh your fringe or for drying bobs into shape.

We use it to dry the hair in a circular motion around the head, using the head as a platform. This gives some root lift. Always blast dry the hair first.

The Paddle Brush

This is a square or rectangular brush. It is good for detangling wet hair.

This brush is good for scalp circulation and brushing. It will not achieve any certain style but is great for kids starting to take care of their own hair and good as the general hair brush around the house.

The Oval Cushion

This brush is also used for detangling. It is good for scalp circulation, for brushing out after curling irons or rollers have been used. This brush can be used to tease lightly if you were looking for some volume in longer hair and this brush can add shine.

The Large Round Wooden Brush

This is best used for adding body but because of its size it is really only good for long hair. It can make the hair sleeker. I use a brush like this when I am finished my blow dry and am just trying to make the cuticles flatter.

Round Ceramic Brushes

I say ceramic because if your brushes are plastic round brushes , then it is time to let go, unless it works for you.

If you are happy with your brush and it does what you want it to do, scrap everything I am saying. This is just a guideline.

The round brush size will indicate what it does. The smaller the brush the curlier effect it will give. I usually use 2-4 different brushes on the one head. At different areas on the head I will use a different brush.



Tangle Teaser

These are fantastic on kids or adults with tangly hair. They do not abuse the hair and they really work. These brushes cannot be used with a blow dryer.

I hope this article has been useful for you and if there is any advise you would like from me , you can send in photos of your hair or brushes on Facebook, otherwise just call the salon on 071 98 43777.