New HSE primary care centre planned for Donegal Town

Planning permission is being lodged for a primary care centre in Donegal Town which will be the base for more than 80 HSE staff when it opens.

The centre at Drumlonagher will be home to a wide range of services including GP Services, public health nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, children and adult mental health services, early intervention services, Tusla, dental services and a new ambulance base.

There will also be the capacity to book rooms for other services and professions so that additional services may be accommodated in the future.

The centre is one of three public-private partnerships for primary care centres for the county that were announced earlier this year. A contract for a €2.5million centre in Dunfanaghy was signed last week and a new centre has also been approved for Burtonport.

Other new facilities are planned in Buncrana and Dungloe, and a planning application has been submitted for an HSE capital development for a primary care centre in Newtowncunningham.

William Donoghue & Associates are submitting the application.

If granted planning permission, work on the centre could start early next year and the HSE envisages the centre will be operational by 2020.

The HSE confirmed that the application is being made.

“The submission is being made on behalf of DHM Developments Ltd and Remcoll Ltd. Both companies were identified as the preferred bidder following completion of an extensive HSE procurement procedure completed by the HSE's Estates Department,” the HSE said.



Dr Peter Kardos, GP with Old School Surgery Practice in Donegal Town, stressed his support for this development.

“This new Primary Care Centre is a long-awaited development,” he said.

“As a GP working in the south Donegal area for the past fourteen years I am convinced that it would provide an excellent standard of healthcare to the area, offering a broad spectrum of services to our patients.

“The location of the planned centre is close to the Drumlonagher roundabout which means easy access for both patients coming from Donegal Town and the surrounding rural areas. It will also provide an excellent approach for ambulance services either attached to Sligo or Letterkenny catchment areas.

“The proposed primary care centre will accommodate a wide range of HSE clinics which is expected to create a stronger link between GPs and HSE services which eventually will result in great health benefits for our patients and it will probably also make our work more efficient.

“The planned centre would offer bright and spacious rooms and excellent parking facilities with disabled and family friendly access. We are looking forward to seeing the construction of the planned centre".

Enormous benefit

William Donoghue of William Donoghue & Associates said: "This development would be of such an enormous benefit to Donegal Town and the south of the county, by the provision of state of the art healthcare services and facilities not to mention the security created by the job creation both directly and indirectly by the primary care centre.

“Donegal Town is quickly becoming one of the most attractive areas to live in the north-west due to the recent developments and proposed future developments that are in the pipeline.

“The town is being carefully developed so that the future development does not detract from the town centre but also by the provision of essential services to the town in key locations in accordance with the recently introduced strategic plan for the town."

The HSE said the new facility “will be a welcome addition to the HSE services provided to the town of Donegal, and the surrounding areas, and will improve access to, and the standard of services and facilities that the population requires”.