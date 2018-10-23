Milford man had cocaine valued at €35,000 for sale when stopped near Ballyshannon

A Milford man has pleaded guilty to having cocaine for sale with a street value of almost €35,000 in Ballyshannon, at Donegal Town Circuit Court.

Kenneth Graham, Aghanursan, Milford pleaded guilty to having €34,639 of the drugs for sale and supply and unlawful possession of the drugs at Sminver, Ballyshannon on May 7 2016.

The court was told that gardai stopped an Audi A4 at 4.30 pm in Ballyshannon based on confidential information.

Gardai took the car to the station and found the drugs in a towel under the rear bumper.

The defendant told gardai he was going to sell the package on to some other place. He said he met a man at a petrol station in Ballyshannon who gave him the package.

A sum of €1,350 was found in the vehicle but the defendant denied that the cash had anything to do with the drugs.

When asked why he was selling the drugs, he said he owed money and did not want “any hassle”. The defendant said he did not want to say who he had got the drugs from.

He did not want a Probation Report, but wanted to meet the case and needed to complete a HSE course, the court heard.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case to April 2.