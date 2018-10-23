Man got €25,000 loan by giving bank false information

A Ballyshannon resident has pleaded guilty to getting a loan for €25,000 from a Dublin Bank by providing false information, at Donegal District Court.

59-year-old Harold Moore, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon pleaded guilty to dishonestly by deception, inducing KBC Bank staff at KBC Bank, 2 Sandwich Street, Dublin 2 to open a bank account and process a loan for €25,000 based on false information.

Defence counsel Mr Duffy said his client had a clear record and asked for pre-sentence reports.

Judge John Aylmer remanded the defendant on continuing bail to April 2.