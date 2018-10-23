Woman pleads guilty to theft of €25,000 from Donegal Education Centre

A Donegal Town woman, who was originally charged with 45 counts of theft from the County Donegal Education Centre has pleaded guilty to two sample counts, at the circuit court in Donegal Town today.

45-year-old Tara Sweeney, The Glebe Donegal Town, has pleaded guilty to 45 counts of theft from The County Donegal Education Centre, Floor 2/3, Pier 1, Quay Street, Donegal Town.

The thefts happened over a period of six years in a period from June 2009 to June 2015.

The court was told the defendant would be pleading guilty to all charges, but she was arraigned on two sample counts at this morning’s court.

She pleaded guilty to stealing €25,000 from the Centre on November 8, 2010 and documentation from the Centre on a date unknown between June 2 and June 26, 2015.

Defence Counsel Peter Nolan said a psychiatric report was available and he applied for another psychiatric report to find out the motivation behind the matters before the court. He also asked for a Probation and Welfare report.

Judge John Aylmer approved the preparation of the reports and adjourned the case to April 2.