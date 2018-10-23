Council survey: How happy are we in Donegal?

How happy are we in Donegal? That’s the question that a new survey being undertaken by Donegal County Council’s Research and Policy Unit is trying to answer.

This survey, known as the Donegal Happiness Survey is being undertaken on behalf of the Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), who want to find out how residents in County Donegal rate their quality of life, their satisfaction levels with existing services, their links to their surrounding community and their expectations for their futures.

Speaking this week, Cllr. Martin McDermott, Chair of the Donegal Local Community Development Committee, said he is hoping that as many people as possible will take part in this survey.

“We are keen to hear from all parts of Donegal and from people of different ages, backgrounds and interests about what is important to them and how they would rate their quality of life in Donegal,” said Cllr. McDermott.

He added “this survey will be carried out on an annual basis and it will provide an important benchmark on the quality of life that currently exists across different rural and urban locations in the county. The findings will help us inform future plans and policies of the Donegal LCDC and all the agencies and partner organisations involved with the committee”.

Donegal LCDC is made up of elected members, council officials, representatives from state agencies, private and community & voluntary sector and is responsible for the 6 year Local Economic and Community Plan and coordinating local and community development activity in Donegal.

This survey will be live from Monday, October 22 to Sunday, October 28 and can be completed online at www.donegalcoco.ie or can also be filled out in written form with questionnaires available at a number of outlets around the county including Council offices, Libraries and Community Centres.