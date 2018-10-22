Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick Gerald Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Bridget (Birdie) McElhinney, Turlin, Creeslough



- Kenneth McConnell, Carnshannagh, Raphoe, Donegal

- Peggy McShea(née Malaniff), Ballyshannon

- David McLaughlin, (Davey), Malin



- Paddy Coyle, Lemacrossan Quigley's Point

- Gerardine Conaghan, Quay Road, Dungloe

- Cait McMenamin, Gortness, Cloghan

- Reverend Father Seamus Gallagher Frosses, Parish Priest of Inver, formerly of Main Street Dungloe

- Cierán Kelly, The Roose, Frosses

- Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

Patrick Gerald Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon



The death has taken place of Patrick Gerald Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Patrick Gerald’s remains will repose at his late home from 7 p.m. today, Monday, October 22.

Funeral from his late home on Wednesday, October 24 at 10.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Bridget (Birdie) McElhinney, Turlin, Creeslough



The death has taken place of Bridget (Birdie) McElhinney, Turlin, Creeslough.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 3pm this afternoon, Monday October 22.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday morning, October 24 at 11am and Burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu if desired to Brother Kevin, The Capuchin Day Centre for the Homeless c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Kenneth McConnell, Carnshannagh, Raphoe, Donegal

The sudden death has taken place of Kenneth McConnell, Carnshannagh, Raphoe.

Funeral on Wednesday afternoon, October 24 at 1.30pm at Ballylennan Presbyterian Church at 2pm and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Mountain Rescue or Chest Heart and Stroke care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Peggy McShea(née Malaniff), Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Peggy McShea(née Malaniff) East Port and Samier Drive, Ballyshannon.

Further Funeral Arrangements to be announced later. All inquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

David McLaughlin, (Davey), Malin



The death has taken place of David McLaughlin, (Davey), Ballamena, Culkeeney, Malin.

Removal from the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest on Sunday evening October 21 at 6pm going to his brother Brendan’s residence at Ballamena, Culkeeney, Malin.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 23 at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Coyle, Lemacrossan Quigley's Point



The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Paddy Coyle, Lemacrossan Quigley's Point.

His remains are resposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 23 at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigleys Point for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerardine Conaghan, Quay Road, Dungloe



The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Gerardine Conaghan, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Sunday evening October 21.

Rosary both nights at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 23 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Cait McMenamin, Gortness, Cloghan



The death has occurred of Cait McMenamin, Gortness, Cloghan, Co. Donegal.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Sunday, October 21.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon October 23 at 12.45 for Requiem Mass at 1.30 in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Reverend Father Seamus Gallagher Frosses, Parish Priest of Inver, formerly of Main Street, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Reverend Father Seamus Gallagher Frosses, Parish Priest of Inver, formerly of Main Street, Dungloe.

Reposing at the Parochial House in Frosses today, Sunday, October 21 from 12 noon to 10pm.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, October 22 at 12 noon at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment afterwards in St Noel’s Cemetery, Ardaghey.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Sr Mary Dolores Sweeney Missionaries, Sierra Leone, care of any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Willie Hynes The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at his home of Willie Hynes, The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at his home on Sunday (October 21) from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (October 23) at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

