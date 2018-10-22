Snow for Halloween a real possibility as temperatures set to fall next weekend

I’m dreaming of a white Halloween? Surely the idea of snowfall in October is absurd? Not quite in the exceptional meteorological year of 2018! It looks increasingly likely that some parts of the country, especially across the north and northwest, will see some snow before the end of the month.

In the meantime conditions for the coming week are expected to be very pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and light winds as an area of high pressure sits directly over or close to the country. Day time temperature will range between 8-13 degrees Celsius with nighttime frosts in rural areas a possibility.

It’s during Friday that temperatures look set to plummet across the country as an outbreak of very cold Arctic air penetrates southwards across the region. Temperatures from Friday until bank holiday Monday will range no higher than 4-7 degrees Celsius, with nighttime temperatures falling to as low as -4 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Heavy showers are likely to be pushed southwards across many northern and northwestern parts of the country, and possibly along the east coast on Saturday evening. Where the showers do occur they will be wintry in nature, with snow likely across the high ground of Ulster, Connacht and east Leinster, and possibly to lower levels overnight.

Beyond that our weather looks like remaining cold, and becoming more unsettled for a time with a continued risk of snow over high ground. At lower levels any precipitation will fall mostly as rain, however some sleet or hail is likely from time to time. Temperatures will remain below normal with night frosts and ice becoming an issue also.