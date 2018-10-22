Donegal has the third-highest vacancy rate for local authority houses in the country, new figures show.

The figures which have been published by the Irish Independent show the highest vacancy rates are in Leitrim (5.86pc), Longford (4.78pc) and Donegal (4.42pc).

More than 3,600 council-owned homes are lying vacant nationally.

The figures show almost one in every 33 houses and apartments owned by local authorities is lying idle, and that it takes an average of seven months to re-let a dwelling.

Yet the number of households assessed as qualifying for housing support stands at almost 72,000.

A report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), which oversees local authorities, says while the level of vacant stock is coming down, some councils need to improve the speed at which units are re-let.