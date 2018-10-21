Death notices, Sunday evening, October 21

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Geraldine Conaghan, Dungloe

- Neil Nelson, Coventry and Ballybeg, Carndonagh

- Paddy Coyle, Quigley's Point

- David McLaughlin, Malin

- Reverend Father Seamus Gallagher Frosses, Parish Priest of Inver, formerly of Main Street Dungloe

- Cait McMenamin, Cloghan

- Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

- Willie Hynes The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham

- Kitty Kennedy, Mill Road, Dungloe

- Denis Gallagher, Lower Meenlaragh, Gortahork

Gerardine Conaghan, Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Gerardine Conaghan, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday October 23 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Neil Nelson, Coventry and Ballybeg, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Coventry, England of Neil Nelson, Coventry and Ballybeg, Carndonagh.

Requiem Mass in The Church of the Sacred Heart in Carndonagh on Monday, October 22 at 10am.

Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Coyle, Lemacrossan, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Paddy Coyle, Lemacrossan Quigleys Point.

Remains are resposing at his late residence.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday, October 23 at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigle'ys Point for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

David McLaughlin, (Davey), Ballamena, Culkeeney, Malin

The death has occurred of David McLaughlin, (Davey), Ballamena, Culkeeney, Malin.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest took place on Sunday evening at 6pm going to his brother Brendan’s residence at Ballamena, Culkeeney, Malin.

Funeral from there on Tuesday October 23 at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Reverend Father Seamus Gallagher Frosses, Parish Priest of Inver, formerly of Main Street, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Reverend Father Seamus Gallagher Frosses, Parish Priest of Inver, formerly of Main Street, Dungloe.

Reposing at the Parochial House in Frosses today, Sunday, October 21 from 12 noon to 10pm.

Rosary at 10pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, October 22 at 12 noon at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment afterwards in St Noel’s Cemetery, Ardaghey.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Sr Mary Dolores Sweeney Missionaries, Sierra Leone, care of any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Cait McMenamin, Gortness, Cloghan

The death has taken place of Cait McMenamin, Gortness, Cloghan.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Willie Hynes The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at his home of Willie Hynes, The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at his home on Sunday (October 21) from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (October 23) at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Kitty Kennedy, Mill Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Kitty Kennedy, Mill Road, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass on Monday at 9.30am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Denis Gallagher, Kitty’s Son, Lower Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital Letterkenny of Denis Gallagher, Kitty’s Son, Lower Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Removal from Ard Gréine Court, Stranorlar on Sunday going to his home in Lower Meenlaragh, Gortahork, for a second night's wake.

Funeral on Monday at 1pm in Christ the King Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ard Grinned Unit, Stranorlar c/o Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork or any family member.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Funeral Director, Gortahork.

