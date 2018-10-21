Turning fresher and cooler

Met Éireann forecast a cloudy, misty start today, with rain and also some fog in places. But drier, brighter weather developing over Connacht and west Ulster later this morning will extend countrywide early this afternoon, with some good sunny spells developing. Much fresher than of late this afternoon also with top temperatures 10 to 13 C, in moderate northwest breezes.

It will be cool overnight, with clear spells at times in many areas. Lowest temperatures 2 to 5 C., with some grass frost locally.

Monday will be a dry, bright day. Some good sunny spells, especially in the morning, but occasional cloudy periods in the afternoon. Top temperatures 11 to 13 C., in moderate to fresh westerly winds.