President Higgins pays tribute to the King of Tory Patsy Dan Rodgers

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins has paid tribute to the late Patsy Dan Rodgers, the "King of Toraigh" who he said was "an outstanding ambassador for the island".

Patsy Dan, 74, passed away yesterday in the Mater Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his family.

In a statment President Higgins said: "All those who love Irish culture and language will have been greatly saddened by the death of Patsy Dan Rogers, known as the ‘King of Toraigh’ and widely respected as an advocate for Ireland’s island communities.

"His love for Toraigh island and its people was evident in his art and his campaigns, and he was an outstanding ambassador for the island in all its welcoming diversity.

"Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Caitlin and their four children, to the entire community of Toraigh island and to all those who value Irish culture.”