Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, October 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Neil Nelson, Coventry and Ballybeg, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Coventry, England of Neil Nelson, Coventry and Ballybeg, Carndonagh.

Requiem Mass in The Church of the Sacred Hearts in Carndonagh on Monday, October 22 at 10am.

Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Denis McLean, Glencar Irish, Long Lane, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Denis McLean, Glencar Irish, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son, Peter, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass at St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Sunday, October 21, at 12 noon, followed by burial at Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director or any family member.

Reverend Father Seamus Gallagher Frosses, Parish Priest of Inver, formerly of Main Street, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Reverend Father Seamus Gallagher Frosses, Parish Priest of Inver, formerly of Main Street, Dungloe.

Reposing at the Parochial House in Frosses this Saturday evening from 5pm to 10pm and Sunday, October 21 from 12 noon to 10pm.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday October 22 at 12 noon at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment afterwards in St Noel’s Cemetery, Ardaghey.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Sr Mary Dolores Sweeney Missionaries, Sierra Leone, care of any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Thomas Gerard Judge, Convoy and Mayo

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Gerard Judge, Drumgumberland, Convoy and formerly of Bonniconlon, Co Mayo.

Remains will repose at his late residence on Saturday, October 20 from 11am to 11pm.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday morning, October 21 at 11.30am for 12 noon Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the old cemetery in Convoy.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director or any family member.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Nuala Gallagher, (nee Sweeney) New Row, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Nuala Gallagher, (nee Sweeney) New Row, Killybegs. Removal took place on Saturday evening (6.40pm) to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Willie Hynes The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at his home of Willie Hynes, The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at his home on Sunday (October 21) from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (October 23) at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Kitty Kennedy, Mill Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Kitty Kennedy, Mill Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Denis Gallagher, Kitty’s Son, Lower Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital Letterkenny of Denis Gallagher, Kitty’s Son, Lower Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Removal from Chapel of Rest Letterkenny took place on Saturday October 20 at 2pm, going to Ard Gréine Court, Stranorlar, to be waked overnight.

Removal from Stranorlar on Sunday going to his home in Lower Meenlaragh, Gortahork, for a second night's wake.

Funeral on Monday at 1pm in Christ the King Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ard Grinned Unit, Stranorlar c/o Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork or any family member.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Funeral Director, Gortahork.

Pauric McGuinness, Gortinney, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Pauric McGuinness, Gortinney, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his brother, Gabriel’s home at Gortinney, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, October 21 at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

