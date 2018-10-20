Missionary Sisters appointment for Donegal woman

At the recent General Chapter of the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles in Rome, Sr. Mary Teresa Barron was elected Superior General of the Congregation.

Sr. Mary is the daughter of Philomena and the late Jim Barron from Ballintra.

She had her primary education in Drumoghill and her secondary education in Loreto Convent, Letterkenny.

Mary gained extensive experience from her Masters Degree in Development Studies, her missionary work in the area of development in Nigeria and Tanzania, working with the Irish Missionary Union, and time on the Provincial Leadership team.She was thus well prepared for leadership as Superior General.

The OLA Missionary Congregation is present in 19 countries of the world, 12 of which are in Africa. The Congregation was founded especially for the education and formation of women and the family in Africa.

The Congregation ask Our Lady of Apostles to lead and guide Mary and her international team as they begin their five year journey in leadership for the Congregation and Mission.