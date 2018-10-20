Tonight's London get-together for Coláiste na Carraige past pupils will be unique

Past pupils of Coláiste na Carraige will be gathering at Kelly’s Bar in London for a night of stories, music and craic tonightm Saturday 20th October.

This will be the first time in the history of the school that a reunion will be held outside Donegal.

Paul Hegarty



The event is being organised by the ‘Two Pauls’, Paul Hegarty from Glencolmcille and Paul Boyle from Crove, both well-known figures in the Donegal community in London. The gathering is being held as a fundraiser for the new multi-sports facility being developed at the school.

Paul Boyle



“I had a very happy time in the tech, and it’s great to see the school going from strength to strength.” said Paul Hegarty “London will be a good opportunity for past pupils to meet up and perhaps we can make it a regular thing.”

The Two Pauls have invited Pádraig Ó Léime, principal of Coláiste na Carraige, and a few of his colleagues to come and explain the proposals for the multi sports facility. The night will have a sports theme, with some All Ireland medal winners attending to compare and contrast the 1992 and 2012 Donegal teams. The event will also include an auction as well as some good music and nibbles. Everything kicks off at 8pm.

It is estimated that the multi-sports facility will cost €300,000. The school has a minimum fundraising target of €70,000 this year. It is hoped that the remainder will come from Government funding.

The planned London night follows on from a very successful Golf Classic organised by Declan Gallagher and held in Portnoo last month.

“I’m looking forward to the trip to London and meeting past pupils, I’m sure we’ll hear some good stories!” said Pádraig Ó Léime “The multi sports facility is a great cause and we’re very proud that the London-based alumni have gotten behind it”.

The developed facility will include a 1000m2 Tartan training surface with a sprint track, high jump, pole vault, long jump and shot putt training area as well as two community seven-a-side all-weather pitches. The development will also include a 300m two-lane cinder jogging track for community use. The entire facility will be fenced and floodlit for use all year by students, athletes and community clubs.

Pádraig Ó Léime, Principal, Coláiste na Carraige



To donate to the Multi Sports Facility fund, come to Kelly's Bar in Hendon, London on Saturday 20th October or donate online via https://www.gofundme.com/carrick-tech-sports-fundraising

m/carrick-tech-sports-fun

draising