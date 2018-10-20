Groups from Kilcar, Glenties, Ray, Buncrana and Ceol le Chéile honoured at Mórtas Ceantair awards

Five community groups in Donegal have been honoured for their pride in their community at this year’s Mórtas Ceantair Pride of Place Awards Ceremony.

Comhairle Paróiste Chill Chartha, Cill Chartha; Ard McGill Residents Association, Na Gleanntaí; Ceol le Chéile Dhún na nGall; Ray Community Centre, Rath Maoláin; Amazing Grace Initiative, Bun Cranncha were honoured at a special Pride of Place local celebration award ceremony hosted by Donegal County Council on Monday evening last (8 October) in Letterkenny Public Services Centre.

An Cathaoirleach Séamus Ó Domhnaill ag bronnadh teastais ar Linda Lyons ar son an ghrúpa – Comhairle Paróiste Chill Chartha, Cill Chartha.



Príomhfheidhmeannach (CE) Seamus Neely and the Cathaoirleach, Clr Séamus Ó Domhnaill chomh maith le fear an tí, Charles Sweeeney welcomed the five community groups and their supporters, elected members and staff to the awards ceremony.

The Pride of Place Competition is hosted by Cooperation Ireland under a Donegal County Council initiative which aims to support and recognise community groups who actively strive to improve their communities and regions.

Groups from all over the county applied to Donegal County Council for the Pride of Place competition and five groups were selected to represent the county at national level.

Each of the groups gave the national Pride of Place judges a very warm céad míle fáilte during their visit to the county at the beginning of July this year and gave a comprehensive presentation of the work done to date and their aspirations for the future development of their communities.

Fiona Boyle accepts Pride of Place recognition from Cathaoirleach Séamus Ó Domhnaill on behalf of Ray Community Centre Group.



The winners of the national competition will be announced at a Gala dinner in Cork City Hall on Saturday, 17 November 2018.

Chief Executive, Seamus Neely congratulated all five community groups on winning the local competition and wished them well in the national competition. Dúirt sé go bhfuil sé ag súil go mbeidh ar a laghad cúpla duais ar ais go Dún na nGall leo!

The Cathaoirleach Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill praised each of the groups for the tremendous contributions being made by them to their respective communities. He spoke of the pivotal role such community groups play in helping the mental and physical health of community members which he said was particlarly relevant this week as the Council’s Social Inclusion programme of events is presently taking place. Mhol sé go mór obair na ngrúpaí seo agus ghuí sé gach rath orthu sa chomórtas náisiúnta ag deireadh na bliana.

Presentation of Pride of Place award by Cathaoirleach Séamus Ó Domhnaill to members of the intergenerational Ceol le Chéile choir.

The Cathaoirleach presented each of the groups with a beautifully framed certificate of recognition which will undoubtedly serve as a reminder of their enduring ‘pride in their place’.

Bhí solaisti ar fáil agus Bri Carr agus a mac Ben, agus iníon, Kayala provided ceol breá bríomhar don ócáid.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan receiving Pride of Place recognition from Cathaoirleach Séamus Ó Domhnaill on behalf of Amazing Grace Initiative, Bun Cranncha.