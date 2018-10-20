276 speeding detections on National Slowdown Day



The final results from An Garda Siochana's National Slow Down show that 276 vehciles brok the speed limit, one of the speeding violations listed by the gardai was a violation at Drumark, Donegal on the N56.



National Slow Down Day was held over a 24-hour period between 7am Friday 19th and 7am Saturday 20th October 2018. In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 164,032 vehicles, detecting 276 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority would like to thank the drivers who were compliant and drove within the speed limit. We would encourage all drivers to drive safely and respect speed limits.

Some of the notable incidents and detections include:

82km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N63 Moylough More Moylough Galway

75km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R810 Mount Brown Dublin8 Dublin

74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R390 Gneevestown Loughnavalley Westmeath

74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R333 Thomastown Belclare Galway

94km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Stillorgan Road Stillorgan Dublin

83km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N25 Cloncoskoran Dungarvan Waterford

104km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R148 Moyvally Broadford Kildare

100km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R352 Moymore Tulla Clare

99km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R690 Killaghy Mullinahone Tipperary

99km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R445 Morristown Upper Newbridge Kildare

99km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N56 Drumark Donegal

133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N26 Ballynahaglish Ballina Mayo

128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Kilmona Grenagh Cork

126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R448 Prumpelstown Castledermot Kildare

125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 Reaghstown Ardee Louth

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, of the Roads Policing Bureau said "National Slow Down day is about making our roads and our communities safer. When someone decides to speed they put members of their community at risk, including children, older people, cyclists and other motorists.

Chief Superintendent Murphy continued: "I would like to thank the drivers who were monitored and were driving safely within the speed limits. These drivers were behaving responsibly and did not put other road users at risk.

We would appeal to all road users to ALWAYS drive safely and within the speed limit not just on National Slow Down Day”.