Funeral arrangements for late Fr. Seamus Gallagher, PP, Frosses have been announced

The funeral arrangements for the late Fr. Seamus Gallagher, PP, Frosses, have been announced and are as follows:

Remains arriving at St Crona’s Church, Dungloe for Mass this evening, Friday 19th October for 7.30pm. Rosary at 10pm.

Fr Seamus’s remains will repose at the Parochial House, Frosses from 5pm – 10pm on Saturday 20th October and from 12 noon – 10pm on Sunday 21st October.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses on Monday 22nd October at 12 noon followed by burial in St Naul’s Cemetery, Ardaghey.

May he rest in peace.