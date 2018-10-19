Casey to consider if he will continue in the race for the Áras

Donegal-based presidential candidate Peter Casey has said he is going to take the weekend to consider if he will continue in the race for the Áras.

The Derry-born businessman said in a statement that in light of the events of the past few days, he is taking the weekend off from the campaign to think carefully about whether to continue in the race.

He has faced calls to withdraw from the race after he said Travellers are people camping on someone else’s land.

"I do not want the people of Ireland to elect me as President of Ireland just based on one statement I made."

He said he wants to be of service and make a real difference.

"I have the expertise and ability to be an influencer. I want to connect people, at home and abroad.

"I know that my world experience and global views will make me a uniquely suitable candidate for President of Ireland - with drive, ability and energy", he said.

