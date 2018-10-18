Bundoran selected as a ‘Think Before You Flush’ community

Bundoran has been chosen along with 14 other cities and towns as a Think Before You Flush community. Clean Coasts together with Irish Water are launching the third year of the Think Before You Flush campaign as the utility reveals that there are an estimated 4,600 sewer blockages across the country this year due to inappropriate items being flushed down toilets.

When the 3 Ps (pee, poo and paper) are flushed down the toilet they travel along the sewer network to wastewater treatment plants. However, every day people flush thousands of items such as wet wipes, cotton bud sticks, nappies and cotton wool pads down the toilet instead of putting them in a bin. Flushing these items can have a negative impact on internal plumbing in homes and businesses, the wastewater network and our marine environment.

Bundoran along with 14 other towns and cities across the country have been selected to become Think Before You Flush Communities. Clean Coasts together with Irish Water will be delivering educational workshops in schools, promoting the campaign at festivals and community events and working with businesses in these communities.

The 14 other Think Before You Flush communities are: Blackrock, Co Louth; Navan, Co Meath; Maynooth, Co Kildare; Tullamore, Co Offaly; Cork City; Dunmanway, Co Cork; Bantry, Co Cork; Tramore, Co Waterford; Waterford City; Galway City; Ahascragh, Co Galway; Strandhill, Co Sligo; Bellmullet, Co Mayo; and Dublin City.

Siobhan Sheil, Irish Water said: “Irish Water is delighted to partner with Clean Coasts on this important educational campaign. We estimate that there has been over 4,600 sewer blockages across the country this year already. The scale of the impact of flushing the wrong items down the toilet is incredible.

She added: “Irish Water is investing in wastewater infrastructure right across the country. We are building new wastewater treatment plants, upgrading old plants and laying new sewers. It is also really important that people recognise the impact of what they flush so the network can function efficiently and effectively. Placing a bin in the bathroom and disposing of sanitary items safely and appropriately has a hugely positive impact on the network and the environment.

“Irish Water has invested €9 million in the completion of the Bundoran Wastewater Treatment Plant. This project has stopped the discharge of the equivalent of 9,600 wheelie bins of raw sewage per day into the sea. Bathing water quality for surfers and swimmers in Bundoran will be greatly improved and there will be great scope for economic and social development in the area. In order to make the most of this water quality improvement we are asking locals to think before flush items such as wet wipes and sanitary products down the toilet.”

Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts Manager added: “Sewage related litter is one of the categories of waste we find on our beaches however it’s presence is preventable through some simple measures. Through this campaign we are working with Irish Water to change the nation’s flushing behaviour which will make a difference to our coastal environment.”

In addition to the completion of the sewage treatment works in Bundoran, works have also been completed in Killybegs, Glencolumbkille, Convoy, Glenties and Dungloe. Works are also underway on the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Letterkenny Sewerage Scheme.

For more information about ‘Think Before You Flush’ please visit www.thinkbeforyouflush.org